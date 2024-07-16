|
16.07.2024 13:00:00
Down 6% in 2 Months, Should You Buy the Dip on This Half-Trillion-Dollar Dow Dividend Growth Stock?
Credit card companies like Visa (NYSE: V), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and American Express (NYSE: AXP) continue to benefit from a transition away from cash toward digital payments. Visa is now the third most-valuable company in the financial sector, with a market value of about $550 billion, behind only Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase.Visa has fallen almost 6% during the past two months and is little changed on the year, drastically underperforming the 18% gain in the S&P 500. Here's why this Dow Jones Industrial Average component is an incredible long-term investment opportunity worth considering now.
