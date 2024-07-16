16.07.2024 13:00:00

Down 6% in 2 Months, Should You Buy the Dip on This Half-Trillion-Dollar Dow Dividend Growth Stock?

Credit card companies like Visa (NYSE: V), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and American Express (NYSE: AXP) continue to benefit from a transition away from cash toward digital payments. Visa is now the third most-valuable company in the financial sector, with a market value of about $550 billion, behind only Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase.Visa has fallen almost 6% during the past two months and is little changed on the year, drastically underperforming the 18% gain in the S&P 500. Here's why this Dow Jones Industrial Average component is an incredible long-term investment opportunity worth considering now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten