19.08.2024 11:40:00
Down 98%, Here's Why You'll Regret Buying the Dip on This Nasdaq Stock
Although the Nasdaq Composite index has taken a breather in the last several days, it's still up 15% in 2024 (as of Aug. 13). And it's not trading that far off its all-time high.However, not all companies feel the bullish sentiment. In fact, there's one consumer discretionary stock that has been obliterated. Its current share price is a gut-wrenching 98% below its record level from January 2021.You might believe that buying the dip is a smart move. Here's why you'll regret that decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|62,91
|-0,98%