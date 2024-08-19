19.08.2024 11:40:00

Down 98%, Here's Why You'll Regret Buying the Dip on This Nasdaq Stock

Although the Nasdaq Composite index has taken a breather in the last several days, it's still up 15% in 2024 (as of Aug. 13). And it's not trading that far off its all-time high.However, not all companies feel the bullish sentiment. In fact, there's one consumer discretionary stock that has been obliterated. Its current share price is a gut-wrenching 98% below its record level from January 2021.You might believe that buying the dip is a smart move. Here's why you'll regret that decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 62,91 -0,98% Nasdaq Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Montag fester, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt um die Nulllinie pendelt. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen