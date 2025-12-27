Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
27.12.2025 18:41:00
Down 98% From Its All-Time High? Is It Finally Time to Buy This Former Market Darling?
There was a time when Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was a high-flying market darling. Helped by its positioning as an early mover in telehealth and a surge in online visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shares soared to euphoric levels. Unfortunately, today the stock faces the exact opposite sentiment. Parts of the company's business continue to struggle, and investors have punished the stock. In fact, the stock sits about 98% below its February 2021 high. On the latest earnings call, CEO Charles Divita described 2025 as a "repositioning year" as the company pushes product changes and tries to improve its value proposition. Part of this effort will include addressing significant weaknesses in its online therapy business, BetterHelp.But has the stock fallen too far? Unfortunately, the company's current challenges may still outweigh its stock price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
