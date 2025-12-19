Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
19.12.2025 13:45:00
Down 99% in 5 Years, Is It Finally Time to Buy This Stock?
To say that the cannabis industry has been a disappointment would be a enormous understatement. Toward the end of the last decade, investors rushed to invest in the most promising companies in the industry, as it appeared that regulatory changes would usher in a golden age of cannabis stocks. Some regulatory changes did happen. The golden age, on the other hand, never did. Most corporations in the industry have had awful performances during the past few years.That's also true of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), a leader in the industry. However, now that the stock is beaten down and has lost about 99% of its value during the past five years, is Canopy Growth finally worth investing in?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!