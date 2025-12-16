Broadcom Aktie
Down About 18% From Recent Highs, Is Broadcom Stock a Buy?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares have fallen about 18% from recent highs, with much of that decline coming when the semiconductor and data-center networking specialist reported fiscal fourth-quarter results and issued guidance for the current quarter.Interestingly, the drop was not sparked by weak sales. In fact, sales soared during the quarter. So what caused the stock to get hammered? It boiled down to what management said about profitability as AI revenue becomes a larger slice of the business. In short, management said in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call that it expects sales of its AI (artificial intelligence)-related products to be dilutive to its gross profit margin.But is the market overreacting? After all, management stated that since its AI business is growing so rapidly, it should eventually lead to operating margin leverage as the business scales -- even if the overall company operates at a lower gross profit margin.Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
