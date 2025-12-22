Circle Internet Group Aktie
WKN DE: A417ZL / ISIN: US1725731079
|
22.12.2025 21:15:00
Down Nearly 70% From Its High, Is Circle Internet Group Stock a Buy for 2026?
Cryptocurrency business Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) was among the hottest initial public offering (IPO) stocks of 2025. The IPO was priced at $31 per share. But demand from investors was so strong that the stock skyrocketed above $250 per share in short order.As they say, easy come, easy go. Circle stock has plunged 70% from its all-time high back in June. Granted, it's still more than double its IPO price of $31. But aside from its rapid gains during its first month of trading, Circle stock has trended lower, leaving investors wondering about its outlook for 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Circle Internet Groupmehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.25
|Nach starkem Börsengang: So bewerten Experten die Circle Internet-Aktie (finanzen.at)