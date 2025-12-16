Duluth b Aktie

Duluth b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ABDD / ISIN: US26443V1017

16.12.2025 12:30:18

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. (DLTH) announced Loss for third quarter of -$10.101 million

The company's earnings totaled -$10.101 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$28.231 million, or -$0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.089 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.6% to $114.871 million from $127.056 million last year.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$10.101 Mln. vs. -$28.231 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.29 vs. -$0.84 last year. -Revenue: $114.871 Mln vs. $127.056 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down its sales outlook. Duluth Holdings now anticipates sales of $555 million to $565 million, less than the previous guidance of $570 million to $595 million.

Duluth Holdings has reaffirmed its annual adjusted EBITDA outlook of $23 million to $25 million. The company still projects annual capital expenditure of $17 million.

