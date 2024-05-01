01.05.2024 12:32:21

DuPont Raises 2024 Guidance For Net Sales, Adj. EPS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) said, at the mid-point of updated guidance ranges for full year 2024, the company now estimates net sales of about $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA of about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.60 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.45 on revenue of $12.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company estimates: adjusted EPS of approximately $0.84; and net sales of approximately $3.025 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.78 on revenue of $3.02 billion.

The company's first quarter earnings came in at $164 million, or $0.45 per share compared with $257 million, or $0.56 per share, a year ago. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.41 compared to $0.58. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.84. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.93 billion from $3.02 billion last year. Organic sales declined 6% consisted of a 5% decrease in volume and a 1% decrease in price. Analysts on average had estimated $2.81 billion in revenue.

Shares of DuPont are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DuPont de Nemoursmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DuPont de Nemoursmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DuPont de Nemours 67,85 -4,64% DuPont de Nemours

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen