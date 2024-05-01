|
01.05.2024 12:32:21
DuPont Raises 2024 Guidance For Net Sales, Adj. EPS - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) said, at the mid-point of updated guidance ranges for full year 2024, the company now estimates net sales of about $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA of about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.60 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.45 on revenue of $12.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second quarter, the company estimates: adjusted EPS of approximately $0.84; and net sales of approximately $3.025 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.78 on revenue of $3.02 billion.
The company's first quarter earnings came in at $164 million, or $0.45 per share compared with $257 million, or $0.56 per share, a year ago. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.41 compared to $0.58. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.84. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.93 billion from $3.02 billion last year. Organic sales declined 6% consisted of a 5% decrease in volume and a 1% decrease in price. Analysts on average had estimated $2.81 billion in revenue.
Shares of DuPont are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
