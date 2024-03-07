07.03.2024 18:00:00

Eastman CFO Willie McLain to address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):

 

Industrials Conference

Willie McLain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

 

 

Live Webcast

Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.

 
Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

 

