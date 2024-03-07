|
Eastman CFO Willie McLain to address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Willie McLain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
