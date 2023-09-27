Eastman Named to Fortune’s Change the World List

Eastman (NYSE: EMN) today announced it has been recognized as part of Fortune’s Change the World list highlighting the companies that embrace corporate purpose and recognize how it can add value to business and society. The list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. Fortune evaluates the companies by measurable social impact, business results, and degree of innovation. The list is dedicated to the idea that business is uniquely suited to addressing society’s biggest challenges.

"At Eastman, we believe there are always solutions to the challenges the world faces,” said Mark Costa, Eastman’s board chair and CEO. "Our innovations are driven with a specific goal in mind – to solve the world’s greatest challenges by creating the most sustainable materials. Eastman’s strategy is focused on leading principles where our purpose, leadership and actions continue to guide us toward carbon neutrality, circularity and caring for society. Our teams have been working incredibly hard on these challenging issues and we are honored to be named by Fortune to this important listing.”

Eastman was ranked number 17 as a "recycling revitalizer” out of 59 companies recognized on the list of this year’s honorees. The Change the World list is developed in collaboration with the Shared Value Initiative. This final list was selected and ranked by the editors of Fortune based on the magazine's own reporting and analysis. The Change the World list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. As we assess nominees, among the factors that matter most are measurable social impact, business results, and degree of innovation.

The full awards list is available on Fortune.

About Eastman

?Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927490598/en/