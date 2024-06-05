Eastman’s Aldo Noseda receives 2024 Tennessee CIO Global ORBIE Award

Aldo Noseda, Eastman’s chief information officer, has been named the 2024 Tennessee CIO Global ORBIE® Award winner.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award.

"Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE Awards significant,” said Carman Wenkoff, TennesseeCIO Chair and EVP/CIO at Dollar General. "Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. Tennessee ORBIE Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Tennessee’s economy, and we are proud to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments in the Volunteer State and beyond.”

The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

Since joining Eastman as CIO in 2018, Noseda has developed and executed a multi-year modernization strategy for the company's digital landscape; established a comprehensive data and analytics framework with advancements in AI; and launched digital products that generate independent revenue streams for the company.

He serves on the board of directors for Ballad Health and on the executive advisory board of the Saint Louis University School of Business. Noseda holds a master’s degree in information systems engineering from the National Technology University in Buenos Aires and graduated from the executive program in business administration at IAE University in Buenos Aires.

During his acceptance speech in Nashville, Noseda highlighted the progress Eastman has made in the digital space to support its business. He attributed the recognition to the efforts of the entire Eastman team as well as the support of Eastman’s customers.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

