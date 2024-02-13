|
13.02.2024 14:05:40
Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $405.2 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $264.4 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444.7 million or $1.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $3.94 billion from $3.67 billion last year.
Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $405.2 Mln. vs. $264.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.37
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ecolab Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: So steht der S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Ecolab-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Ecolab von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Ausblick: Ecolab verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Ecolab-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ecolab von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ecolab-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Ecolab von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ecolab stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ecolab Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ecolab Inc.
|206,20
|9,33%