Ecopetrol Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9ZL / ISIN: US2791581091
|
28.11.2025 15:13:23
Ecopetrol To Invest Between COP 22 - 27 Trillion In 2026
(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), an integrated energy company, Friday announced that it has approved an annual investment plan with amount ranging between COP 22 and 27 trillion for 2026.
Around COP 17.2 trillion or 70 percent of the investment the company plans to allocate to produce between 730 and 740 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and around COP 7.1 trillion or 30 percent is expected to be invested in Energy Transition and Power Transmission projects, as well as roads and other corporate investments.
The Profitability and Efficiency Program is expected to contribute approximately COP 5.7 trillion, and also support performance in total refining costs, transported barrel costs, and maintain lifting costs below US$12 per barrel, the company said in a statement.
Further, the company to maintain healthy debt and profitability, surmises to implement a portfolio rotation program.
In pre-market activity, EC shares were trading at $9.92, up 0.51% on the New York Stock exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|Ausblick: Ecopetrol vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.08.25
|Ausblick: Ecopetrol stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs)
|8,36
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.