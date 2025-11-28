Ecopetrol Aktie

Ecopetrol für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q9ZL / ISIN: US2791581091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.11.2025 15:13:23

Ecopetrol To Invest Between COP 22 - 27 Trillion In 2026

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), an integrated energy company, Friday announced that it has approved an annual investment plan with amount ranging between COP 22 and 27 trillion for 2026.

Around COP 17.2 trillion or 70 percent of the investment the company plans to allocate to produce between 730 and 740 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and around COP 7.1 trillion or 30 percent is expected to be invested in Energy Transition and Power Transmission projects, as well as roads and other corporate investments.

The Profitability and Efficiency Program is expected to contribute approximately COP 5.7 trillion, and also support performance in total refining costs, transported barrel costs, and maintain lifting costs below US$12 per barrel, the company said in a statement.

Further, the company to maintain healthy debt and profitability, surmises to implement a portfolio rotation program.

In pre-market activity, EC shares were trading at $9.92, up 0.51% on the New York Stock exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs) 8,36 0,00% Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:12 KW 48: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02:17 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
01:51 November 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
28.11.25 November 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
28.11.25 Neue Gewichtungen im Portfolio: Auf diese Aktien vertraute der Gates Foundation Trust im Zeitraum Q3 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen