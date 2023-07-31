Eddie Capel Elected as Chair of the Board of Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has elcted Eddie Capel to serve as Chair of the Board, effective July 27, 2023. Mr. Capel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, and his appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Skyline Champion.

As Chair of the Board, Mr. Capel will work closely with the Board of Directors and executive team to drive the company's growth and success. With his background of driving innovation, fostering strong corporate culture, and delivering exceptional results, Mr. Capel is well-equipped to contribute to the achievement of Skyline Champion’s long-term objectives and help the company transform homebuilding and homeownership.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion, said, "I am thrilled to have Eddie as our new Chair and confident that his strategic insights and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we take our next steps on this exciting journey."

Mr. Capel first expressed his thanks to the outgoing Chair, Timothy Bernlohr, who retired from the Board after thirteen years serving Skyline Champion and its predecessor, Champion Enterprises. "Tim’s exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in positioning Skyline Champion as a leader in our industry,” said Eddie. Mr. Yost added his thanks, noting that "during his tenure as Chair, Tim played a pivotal role in shaping the success and growth of our company.”

Mr. Capel also acknowledged the confidence expressed by the Board in electing him Chair and the smooth, planned transition that has been underway: "I am grateful for the confidence and support of my fellow Directors, and I am excited to offer my full support to the Skyline Champion executive leadership team. The future of our company and our industry is bright and I’m eager to help Mark and his team in any way I can.”

Mr. Capel became a director of Skyline Champion in 2019. Mr. Capel has been the Chief Executive Officer of Manhattan Associates, Inc. since 2013. Before then, he served Manhattan Associates in various roles, including Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and President.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 44 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

