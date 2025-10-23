Edison issues report on Lowland Investment Company (LWI)

Lowland Investment Company Aktie

WKN DE: A3DAJ1 / ISIN: GB00BNXGHS27

<
23.10.2025 16:44:53

23-Oct-2025 / 15:44 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 23 October 2025

 

Lowland Investment Company’s (LWI’s) unconstrained, multi-cap investment policy differentiates it from most peers in the AIC UK Equity Income sector, offering investors broad market exposure outside the large, traditional ‘income stocks’. The trust outperformed strongly in the year to September (FY25), generating an NAV total return of 20.8%, 460bp ahead of its benchmark, and is well ahead of the benchmark over the past one, three and five years. This is an impressive performance given that smaller company share gains have trailed those of larger peers, and reflects strong stock selection. Despite the share price rise, LWI provides a trailing dividend yield of 4.3%, above the broad market yield of 3.3%, and has opportunistically repurchased shares at a discount to NAV to further enhance shareholder value.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


