Murray International Trust Aktie

Murray International Trust für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D64X / ISIN: GB00BQZCCB79

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20.03.2026 16:56:03

Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (MYI)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (MYI)

20-March-2026 / 15:56 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 20 March 2026

 

Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (MYI)

Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (LSE: MYI)

Murray International Trust (MYI) delivered very strong FY25 results against a difficult and changing investment backdrop. In H125, the trust navigated market volatility in the wake of US President Trump’s tariff policy, while it kept pace with its benchmark in H225 as regional indices hit new highs. Portfolio turnover has been higher than average as co-managers Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick at Aberdeen Group have taken advantage of market moves to lock in profits from holdings that have made outsized gains, recycling the proceeds into high-conviction positions that have performed less well. MYI’s board employs an active discount management programme. In recent years there have been regular share buybacks. However, starting this year and following a significant revaluation, the trust has sometimes traded at a premium. MYI’s shares have been sold from treasury for the first time in three years.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2295428  20-March-2026 

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