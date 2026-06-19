London, UK, 19 June 2026

Edison issues report on Regional REIT (RGL)

Edison issues report on Regional REIT (LSE: RGL)

Regional REIT (RGL) has completed two new leases of previously vacant office space, to a single occupier, on a 20-year lease. This adds c £1.1m per year to contracted rent and saves c £0.7m of vacant property costs. The offices have been rented in an unrefurbished condition, with the tenant undertaking substantial improvement works at a cost in the region of £5m. This letting provides evidence of the underlying demand that exists for office space in the regions where new supply is extremely limited.

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