Triple Point Social Housing REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVWW / ISIN: GB00BF0P7H59
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19.06.2026 09:48:23
Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (SOHO)
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Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 19 June 2026
Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (SOHO)
Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (LSE: SOHO)
Social Housing REIT (SOHO) has entered a conditional agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of senior living assets for a headline price of £108m. The acquisition will be funded by a mix of cash and new shares at price equivalent to end-FY25 EPRA NTA and is subject to shareholder approval. Since the start of FY25, with Atrato as investment manager, SOHO has made strong progress with optimising the portfolio, improving earnings, and returning to dividend growth. With the FY25 results it flagged the opportunities for increasing scale and growth potential by broadening the company’s exposure across other structurally supported living sectors. SOHO expects the acquisition to be high single-digit earnings accretive in the first full financial year following completion.
Click here to read the full report.
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2349950 19-Jun-2026
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