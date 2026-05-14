VietNam Aktie

VietNam für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PE3T / ISIN: GG00BJQZ9H10

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.05.2026 12:51:43

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

14-May-2026 / 11:51 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 14 May 2026

 

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (LSE: VNH)

VietNam Holding (VNH), which will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary, pursues an all-cap, high-conviction, valuation-aware strategy focused on Vietnamese equities. Its actively managed portfolio allows investors to tap into Vietnam’s growth via its financial sector as well as companies benefiting from the country’s industrialisation, urbanisation and consumption growth stories, which remain intact despite the new global tariff regime. This is supported by the open trade policy and pro-growth agenda of the Vietnamese government. VNH posted an 18.3% NAV total return in the 12 months to end-April 2026, which is behind the 49.7% posted by the Vietnam All-Share (VNAS) Index, but the comparison is distorted by the outsized returns of Vingroup (VIC), which now trades at high valuation multiples and is not in VNH’s portfolio. Vietnamese equities are currently traded at an average forward P/E ratio of 13.7x (slightly above its 10-year average of 13.1x, based on Datastream data). This is coupled with favourable corporate earnings growth of 20% in 2025 and a similar growth rate expected by Dynam Capital (VNH’s manager) for 2026.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2327726  14-May-2026 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shs 4,08 0,00% VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Enttäuschung nach Trump-Xi-Gipfel: ATX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit sehr negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen