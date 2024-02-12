|
12.02.2024 13:35:46
Edison issues update on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI): On track to meet dividend target
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 12 Februar 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has released a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2023 (Q424). The quarterly DPS was fully covered by unaudited EPRA earnings and was in line with the full year target of at least 5.5p; at the current share price the target DPS reflects a yield of 8%.
CREI’s 8.0% prospective dividend yield compares with a 4.1% yield on the 10-year UK gilt. The discount to Q324 unaudited Q324 NAV is 26%.
Click here to view the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
