Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $369.9 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $398.4 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $390.1 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $1.53 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $369.9 Mln. vs. $398.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.53 - $1.61 Bln

