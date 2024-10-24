24.10.2024 22:38:43

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $362.1 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $334.9 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $398.6 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.354 billion from $1.243 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $362.1 Mln. vs. $334.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.354 Bln vs. $1.243 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 to $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.33 to $1.39 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Edwards Lifesciences Corp.mehr Nachrichten