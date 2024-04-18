|
Edwards Lifesciences to Host Earnings Conference Call on April 25, 2024
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.
To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the "Investor Relations” section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences, is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
