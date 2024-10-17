17.10.2024 13:05:00

Edwards Lifesciences to Host Earnings Conference Call on October 24, 2024

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2024, and will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the "Investor Relations” section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

