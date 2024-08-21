Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

Bernard Zovighian, chief executive officer, and Scott Ullem, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

