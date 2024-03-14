EEII AG: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Liquidity Assured

Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 17:46:56

EEII AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
14-March-2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, March 14, 2024

 

 

EEII AG receives bridge financing

 

In order to bridge the gap until the planned capital increase that is intended to finance the takeover of Jubin Frères S.A., the main shareholder of EEII AG has arranged for EEII AG’s receiving a fully subordinated loan. With this loan, the Company is in a position to uninterruptedly and fully meet all of its present and future obligations, independent of its published net asset value.

 

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).

 

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1859065

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1859065  14-March-2024 CET/CEST

