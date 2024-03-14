EEII AG: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Liquidity Assured

EEII AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

14-March-2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST

Zug, March 14, 2024

EEII AG receives bridge financing

In order to bridge the gap until the planned capital increase that is intended to finance the takeover of Jubin Frères S.A., the main shareholder of EEII AG has arranged for EEII AG’s receiving a fully subordinated loan. With this loan, the Company is in a position to uninterruptedly and fully meet all of its present and future obligations, independent of its published net asset value.

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).