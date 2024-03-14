|
14.03.2024 17:46:56
EEII AG: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Liquidity Assured
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Liquidity Assured
Zug, March 14, 2024
EEII AG receives bridge financing
In order to bridge the gap until the planned capital increase that is intended to finance the takeover of Jubin Frères S.A., the main shareholder of EEII AG has arranged for EEII AG’s receiving a fully subordinated loan. With this loan, the Company is in a position to uninterruptedly and fully meet all of its present and future obligations, independent of its published net asset value.
For further information please contact:
Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).
EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1859065
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1859065 14-March-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EEII AG
|0,50
|-81,20%
