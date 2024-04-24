EEII AG / Key word(s): Disposal

EEII AG: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Sale of Gazprom Shares



24-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules : Sale of Gazprom Shares

Zug, April 24, 2024

EEII AG has sold its last remaining asset from its “Eastern European” era

On April 19, 2024, EEII sold its complete holdings of 1,485,600 PJSC Gazprom (GAZP) shares to Gehold SA, Zug, at a sales price corresponding to the net asset value of the shares in the Company’s balance sheet. The sales price may be adjusted upward if, at the time of the transaction’s closing, an at-arm’s-length market price for Western investors can be established. The closing of the transaction is pending.

With this transaction, EEII AG has sold its last remaining asset acquired under the former investment strategy that had focused on the Former Soviet Union.

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).