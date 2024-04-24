|
24.04.2024 17:45:13
EEII AG: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Sale of Gazprom Shares
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Sale of Gazprom Shares
Zug, April 24, 2024
EEII AG has sold its last remaining asset from its “Eastern European” era
On April 19, 2024, EEII sold its complete holdings of 1,485,600 PJSC Gazprom (GAZP) shares to Gehold SA, Zug, at a sales price corresponding to the net asset value of the shares in the Company’s balance sheet. The sales price may be adjusted upward if, at the time of the transaction’s closing, an at-arm’s-length market price for Western investors can be established. The closing of the transaction is pending.
With this transaction, EEII AG has sold its last remaining asset acquired under the former investment strategy that had focused on the Former Soviet Union.
For further information please contact:
Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).
EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1888445
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1888445 24-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
