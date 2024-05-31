EGain Board Approves Increase Of Stock Repurchase Program By $20 Mln

(RTTNews) - eGain Corp. (EGAN) announced on Friday that its Board has approved a $20 million increase in its stock repurchase program, bringing the total amount eGain can purchase from $20 million to $40 million worth of its outstanding common stock.

As of May 23, 2024, eGain has already repurchased approximately $19.3 million in shares of its common stock through the repurchase program.

The company said it would buy common stock shares at its discretion under the program through open market transactions or private negotiations at prices it deems suitable, using funds from existing cash reserves or future cash flows.