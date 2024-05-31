|
31.05.2024 14:46:37
EGain Board Approves Increase Of Stock Repurchase Program By $20 Mln
(RTTNews) - eGain Corp. (EGAN) announced on Friday that its Board has approved a $20 million increase in its stock repurchase program, bringing the total amount eGain can purchase from $20 million to $40 million worth of its outstanding common stock.
As of May 23, 2024, eGain has already repurchased approximately $19.3 million in shares of its common stock through the repurchase program.
The company said it would buy common stock shares at its discretion under the program through open market transactions or private negotiations at prices it deems suitable, using funds from existing cash reserves or future cash flows.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!