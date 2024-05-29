29.05.2024 22:30:00

Element Solutions Inc Announces Participation in Electronics-Focused Conferences in June

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in investor events in June 2024:

  • The Mizuho Technology Conference on June 12th in New York City where Mr. Gliklich will participate in a fireside chat at 9:55 am with semiconductor analyst Vijay Rakesh and chemicals analyst John Roberts in addition to one-on-one meetings.
  • CL King’s Advanced Electronics Seminar "Tool Kit for Next Generation Electronics” on June 17th where he will participate in a virtual fireside chat with analyst David Silver at 12:30 pm.
  • A webcast Electronics Q&A session on June 18th at 12:30 pm alongside other leaders from Element Solutions’ Electronics segment, hosted by BofA Securities Chemicals analyst Steve Byrne and Semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya following an investor tour of an ESI R&D site in Piscataway, NJ.

Dial-in details for the fireside chats and copies of any slides related to the presentations will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com closer to the events.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

