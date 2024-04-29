|
29.04.2024 22:49:58
Element Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $56 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.6 million or $0.34 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $575 million from $574.4 million last year.
Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $56 Mln. vs. $43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $575 Mln vs. $574.4 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.24
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Platform Specialty Products informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs
|21,60
|-3,57%