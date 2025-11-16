Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
|
16.11.2025 18:10:00
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk May Soon Sell Weight Loss Drugs on the Planned TrumpRx. Could This Further Boost the Healthcare Giants' Stocks?
Don't look now, but the costs of America's beloved weight loss drugs are about to come down. Way down. At least, that's the promise of a deal reached in early November between the Trump administration and pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Under its terms, those products will be sold by their developers through a planned national online drug platform called TrumpRx at a steep discount to certain current rates (under agreements set with said developers). That sounds beneficial to consumers, but whether it'll boost the fortunes of the affected drugmakers is another question. This particularly affects the two leading Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved GLP-1 treatments indicated purely for weight loss -- Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Zepbound from Eli Lilly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
