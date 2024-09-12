|
12.09.2024 12:00:35
Eli Lilly Lifts Manufacturing Investment In Limerick By $1 Bln - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced a $1 billion expansion of Limerick, Ireland, manufacturing site to increase production of biologic active ingredients, including those for recently approved treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. This brings Lilly's total Limerick investment to $2 billion, doubling the investment the company announced in March 2023. Lilly will create another 150 jobs for highly skilled workers in Limerick, for a total of 450 employees.
The company also unveiled $800 million facility expansion in Kinsale, Ireland, which began making medicines last year to meet demand for latest diabetes and obesity treatments.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
10.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Eli Lilly-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Eli Lilly launches cheaper vial version of blockbuster weight-loss drug (Financial Times)
|
27.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 beginnt Dienstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)