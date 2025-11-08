Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
08.11.2025 09:45:00
Eli Lilly Strikes a Landmark Pricing Deal With the U.S. for Its Billion-Dollar Weight Loss Drugs. Here's What This Means for Investors.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has seen revenue soar in recent quarters thanks to one portfolio in particular: its weight loss drugs. The company makes tirzepatide, commercialized as Mounjaro for Type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for weight loss -- but each of these drugs has been prescribed for patients aiming to shed pounds. And they both have been in high demand.These injectable drugs (as well as a weight loss candidate in pill form that soon may join this commercial portfolio) represent a huge growth engine for the pharmaceutical company. Just this week, though, Lilly signed a deal with President Donald Trump to lower the prices of these blockbusters. What does this mean for the company and for investors? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!