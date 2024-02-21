|
21.02.2024 13:43:36
Emergent BioSolutions Appoints Joseph Papa As President And CEO
(RTTNews) - Specialty biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Papa as president and CEO, effective February 21, 2024.
Papa succeeds Haywood Miller, who will step down from his role as interim CEO, effective February 21, 2024.
Papa brings over 35 years of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, having most recently served as Chairman and CEO at Bausch and Lomb Corp. (BLCO) a global eye health company.
Prior to his role at Bausch and Lomb, Papa was the Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health. He previously served as the Chairman and CEO of Perrigo, a private-label over-the-counter pharmaceuticals manufacturer, and led the pharmaceutical and technologies services division at Cardinal Health.
Before that, Papa held the role of President and Chief Operating Officer at Watson Pharmaceuticals and worked for 14 years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. and Switzerland.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emergent BioSolutions Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: Emergent BioSolutions mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Emergent BioSolutions stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Emergent BioSolutions Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
|2,29
|-4,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen treiben die Märkte an: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX überspringt erstmals 17.300 Punkte -- Teils kräftige Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index erreicht neues Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland sind sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.