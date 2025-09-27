Enanta Pharma To Report Respiratory Syncytial Virus Trial Results On Sep.29

(RTTNews) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to share topline results from its RSVHR study.

RSVHR is a phase 2b trial evaluating its lead drug candidate Zelicapavir for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in high-risk adults.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes severe lung infections, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia. High-risk populations include premature babies, young infants, and children. In the U.S. alone, there are 2.1 million hospitalizations and outpatient visits in children under 5 years of age.

However, the virus is not limited to affecting only babies and children. Adults aged 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems (e.g., organ transplant, chemotherapy) are also at high risk.

There are a few RSV vaccines available, including AstraZeneca/Sanofi's Beyfortus, Pfizer's Abrysvo, and GSK's Arexvy, designed to prevent RSV disease in infants and older adults at higher risk of hospitalisation or death. Additionally, antivirals like Virazole are used to treat severe lower respiratory tract infections in hospitalized infants and young children.

The company's RSVHR study includes patients over age 65 years and/or those with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or asthma. The treatment effect on the time to resolution of the symptoms, such as shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and coughing up phlegm, is set as the primary objective.

ENTA has traded in a range of $4.09 to $13.37 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $7.90, up 1.94%. In the after-hours, ENTA was up 17% at $9.28.