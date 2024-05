Encore Capital To Privately Place $400 Mln Of Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Monday announced its decision to privately offer $400 million of senior secured notes due 2030 to qualified institutional buyers.

The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to repay debts, to pay expenses incurred in connection with the offering of the notes, and for general corporate purposes.

Encore said it currently plans to use borrowings under the Global Senior Facility or other available sources of financing to redeem its 350.0 million euros senior secured notes due 2025 by October 15, 2024.