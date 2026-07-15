15.07.2026 08:04:06

Enea Swings To Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Enea AB (ENEA.ST, ENA.WA), an advanced telecom and cybersecurity software company, on Wednesday reported a profit in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a loss in the previous year.

The company said first-half performance reflected solid financial results, while second-quarter sales were affected by delays in customer decisions due to geopolitical challenges, primarily in the Middle East.

For the second quarter, profit after tax was SEK 12.5 million, compared with a loss of SEK 8.6 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.66, compared with a loss per share of SEK 0.43 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to SEK 55.3 million from SEK 73.1 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 25.4% from 32.7%.

Net sales decreased to SEK 218 million from SEK 223.8 million. On a currency-adjusted basis, net sales declined 0.8%.

Enea AB closed trading 1.01% lesser at SEK 68.60 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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