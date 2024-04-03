Energy Recovery to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Energy Recovery, Inc.(NASDAQ: ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2024, and will host a conference call to discuss the results and related matters on May 1, 2024 after market close.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Friday, May 31, 2024

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13745736

Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via webcast. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers’ operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403853259/en/