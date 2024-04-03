|
03.04.2024 13:00:00
Energy Recovery to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Energy Recovery, Inc.(NASDAQ: ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2024, and will host a conference call to discuss the results and related matters on May 1, 2024 after market close.
EARNINGS RELEASE
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (after market close)
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Friday, May 31, 2024
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13745736
Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via webcast. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers’ operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Energy Recovery Inc
|13,68
|-6,56%
