24.01.2024 13:00:00
Energy Recovery to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the year and quarterly period ending December 31, 2023, and will host a conference call to discuss the results and related matters on February 21, 2024 after market close.
EARNINGS RELEASE
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 (after market close)
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Friday, March 22, 2024
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13743738
Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via webcast. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers’ operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122779394/en/
