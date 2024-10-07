Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
Energy Recovery to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Announces an Investor Webinar

Energy Recovery, Inc.(NASDAQ: ERII or the Company) announced today it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2024, and will host a conference call to discuss the results and related matters on October 30, 2024, after market close. In addition, the Company announced it will host an investor webinar to present its strategic vision with senior management on November 18th, 2024.

EARNINGS RELEASE
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (866) 682-6100
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (862) 298-0702

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: November 30, 2024
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13749222

Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via webcast. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

ENERGY RECOVERY INVESTOR WEBINAR
Monday, November 18, 2024, 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Registration link and further details to be released prior to Third Quarter Results.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery is a trusted global leader in energy efficiency technology. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture reliable, high-performance solutions that generate cost savings, increase energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions across several industries. With a strong foundation in the desalination industry, Energy Recovery has delivered transformative solutions that increase operational efficiency and environmental sustainability to our customers worldwide for more than 30 years. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and R&D facilities across California and Texas, with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.

