03.08.2023 23:00:00
Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its Class A common stock. The annual dividend of $0.04 per common share will be payable on October 18, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2023.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.
