21.08.2024 13:27:47

Enterprise To Buy Pinon Midstream For $950 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), a provider of midstream energy services, Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Piñon Midstream, LLC, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital for $950 million in cash.

Piñon Midstream provides natural gas gathering and treating services in the core of the prolific eastern flank of the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas.

"These assets accelerate our entry into this region by at least three or four years. These assets are highly complementary to our midstream energy system and provide us an excellent entry point into the eastern flank of the Delaware Basin for us to expand our natural gas processing footprint," said A. J. "Jim" Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise's general partner.

The company expects this deal, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, to increase distributable cash flow by $0.03 per unit in 2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enterprise Products Partners L.P.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enterprise Products Partners L.P.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29,00 -0,45% Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften kaum bewegt in den Handelstag am Donnerstag starten. Am Donnerstag finden die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen