Enterprises in Brazil Expecting Big Things From IoT

No longer content with proofs of concept, enterprises in Brazil are actively seeking practical, actionable Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that deliver substantial value, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things - Services and Solutions report for Brazil finds that enterprises in the South American country are increasingly turning to service providers to help them make the most of IoT by maximizing its value and minimizing its potential risks. Not surprisingly, the demand for managed services is growing in tandem with the expansion of the IoT market in Brazil, the ISG report says.

"IoT strategy consulting services are keeping pace with technological evolution,” said Matteo Gallina, digital engineering solutions lead, Americas, for ISG. "Providers have been helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of IoT technologies and develop strategies to leverage these technologies effectively.”

Service providers have stepped in to bridge the gap between IoT theory and practice by aiding Brazilian enterprises through strategy consulting, integration and implementation and managed services as well as offering strategies for data management and AI on the edge. Although an expanded attack area increases potential security risks, IoT can improve a company’s processes, products and services by extracting valuable insights from the data generated by connected devices, the ISG report says.

Used together, IoT edge computing and AI services provide accelerated processing power at the edge, reducing latency and improving overall IoT system performance. According to the ISG report, by analyzing data at the edge, IoT systems can generate real-time insights and make informed decisions without relying on cloud-based services.

This combination of edge computing capabilities and cloud-based services, when needed, can help organizations optimize the performance, security and efficiency of their IoT systems, the ISG report says. Brazilian enterprises are looking to these systems not only to reduce operating costs, but also to achieve results consistent with sustainability goals, ISG says.

"Enterprises seeking ESG solutions can turn to IoT technologies for help,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They can use IoT to develop strategies that not only benefit their bottom line but also contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future.”

The report also examines the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), a technology that allows remote monitoring, diagnosing and treatment of patients using devices such as smart bracelets, implantable sensors, cameras and drones.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things - Services and Solutions report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across four quadrants: Strategic Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Managed Services and Data Management and AI on the Edge.

The report names Accenture, Embratel, Siemens and Telefonica Tech as Leaders in all four quadrants, while IBM is named as a Leader in three quadrants. Algar Telecom, Deloitte, Logicalis and TIM are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Kyndryl is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Logicalis is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while Capgemini and EY are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things - Services and Solutions report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

