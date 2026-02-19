EPAM Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A1JS9Q / ISIN: US29414B1044
|
19.02.2026 12:08:29
EPAM Systems, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $109.35 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $103.30 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.
Excluding items, EPAM Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180.21 million or $3.26 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $1.407 billion from $1.248 billion last year.
EPAM Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $109.35 Mln. vs. $103.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.407 Bln vs. $1.248 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.70 To $ 2.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.385 B To $ 1.400 B
