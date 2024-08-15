15.08.2024 22:32:00

EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.285 per common share is payable September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2024. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.42 per common share.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.6 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.5 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C) 20,52 0,24% EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C)
EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E) 28,49 0,99% EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E)
EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest 40,31 0,84% EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest

ATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

