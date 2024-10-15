|
15.10.2024 22:15:00
EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.285 per common share is payable November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2024. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.42 per common share.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.6 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.5 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015498492/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C)
|22,17
|-0,45%
|EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E)
|31,42
|0,38%
|EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest
|45,46
|0,64%
