02.04.2024 22:15:00
EPR Properties First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for May 2, 2024
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the audio only call, click here to register and receive dial-in information and a PIN providing access to the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).
You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.
