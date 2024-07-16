EPR Properties Publishes 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that it published its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report, covering the Company’s environmental, social and governance ("ESG”) initiatives and achievements and progress in calendar year 2023. The report is aligned with reputable sustainability frameworks, including the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD”), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB”) Real Estate Standard and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs”).

"We are proud to announce the release of our latest Corporate Responsibility Report, which showcases our continued commitment to ESG excellence. The report highlights our significant accomplishments over the past year, including enhanced disclosure through expansion of our sustainability reporting frameworks,” stated Company CEO and Chairman Greg Silvers. "We believe that sustainable and responsible business practices are integral to our long-term success and value creation for our stakeholders.”

Key highlights from the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Conducted an inaugural Materiality Assessment which engaged key internal and external stakeholders on a variety of ESG topics and informed the development of the Materiality Matrix included in the report

Initiated the EPR Impact Grant Program, which provided a one-time grant to the Veterans Community Project to make significant enhancements to their facilities

Updated TCFD response and produced initial SASB and SDG reporting frameworks

The Company invites its stakeholders to review the report to learn more about our ongoing corporate responsibility efforts and ESG initiatives. The report is available on the Company’s website on the "Overview” page of the "Corporate Responsibility” section, or please visit https://eprkc.com/corporate-responsibility.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

