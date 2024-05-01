EPR Properties Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 167,232 $ 171,396 Net income available to common shareholders 56,677 51,624 Net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share 0.75 0.69 Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA)(1) 85,723 96,006 FFOAA per diluted common share (1) 1.13 1.26 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) (1) 85,675 98,734 AFFO per diluted common share (1) 1.12 1.30 Note: Each of the measures above include deferred rent and interest collections from cash basis customers that were recognized as revenue of $0.6 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (1) A non-GAAP financial measure.

First Quarter Company Headlines

Executes on Investment Pipeline - During the first quarter of 2024, the Company's investment spending totaled $85.7 million, which included $33.4 million for the acquisition of an attraction property in New York and $14.7 million for the acquisition and financing of land for two build-to-suit eat & play developments in Kansas and Illinois, respectively.

- During the first quarter of 2024, the Company's investment spending totaled $85.7 million, which included $33.4 million for the acquisition of an attraction property in New York and $14.7 million for the acquisition and financing of land for two build-to-suit eat & play developments in Kansas and Illinois, respectively. Strong Liquidity Position - As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash on hand of $59.5 million, no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a consolidated debt profile that is all at fixed interest rates with only $136.6 million maturing in August 2024.

- As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash on hand of $59.5 million, no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a consolidated debt profile that is all at fixed interest rates with only $136.6 million maturing in August 2024. Increases Monthly Dividend - As previously announced, the Company increased its monthly dividend by 3.6% to $0.285 per share starting with the dividend paid on April 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024.

- As previously announced, the Company increased its monthly dividend by 3.6% to $0.285 per share starting with the dividend paid on April 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024. Confirms 2024 Guidance - The Company is confirming FFOAA per diluted common share guidance for 2024 of $4.76 to $4.96, representing an increase of 3.2% at the midpoint over 2023 after excluding the impact from both years of out-of-period deferred rent and interest collections from cash-basis customers included in income. The Company is also confirming investment spending guidance for 2024 of $200.0 million to $300.0 million and disposition proceeds guidance of $50.0 million to $75.0 million.

"During the first quarter, we continued the positive momentum we experienced last year, as we focus on driving long-term reliable earnings growth,” stated Company Chairman and CEO Greg Silvers. "We are pleased to continue to source attractive relationship-based opportunities to deploy capital into experiential assets across our target experiential property types. We remain disciplined in an ongoing uncertain environment and with our progress to date and supported by our strong liquidity position, we are confirming investment spending guidance for the year.”

Investment Update

The Company's investment spending during the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $85.7 million and included $33.4 million for the acquisition of an attraction property in New York and $14.7 million for the acquisition and financing of land for two build-to-suit eat & play developments in Kansas and Illinois, respectively. Investment spending for the quarter also included experiential build-to-suit development and redevelopment projects.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company has committed an additional approximately $220.0 million for experiential development and redevelopment projects, which is expected to be funded over the next two years. The Company will continue to be more selective in making investments, utilizing cash on hand, excess cash flow, disposition proceeds and borrowings under our line of credit, until such time as the Company's cost of capital improves.

Strong Liquidity Position

The Company remains focused on maintaining strong liquidity and financial flexibility. The Company had $59.5 million of cash on hand at quarter-end, no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a consolidated debt profile that is all at fixed interest rates with only $136.6 million maturing in August 2024.

Capital Recycling

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed the sale of two cultural properties and one vacant theatre property for net proceeds totaling $46.2 million and recognized a gain on sale of $17.9 million.

Portfolio Update

The Company's total assets were $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.5 billion) and total investments (a non-GAAP financial measure) were $6.9 billion at March 31, 2024, with Experiential investments totaling $6.4 billion, or 93%, and Education investments totaling $0.5 billion, or 7%.

The Company's Experiential portfolio (excluding property under development and undeveloped land inventory) consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at March 31, 2024:

165 theatre properties;

58 eat & play properties (including seven theatres located in entertainment districts);

24 attraction properties;

11 ski properties;

seven experiential lodging properties;

21 fitness & wellness properties;

one gaming property; and

one cultural property.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's owned Experiential portfolio consisted of approximately 19.7 million square feet, which includes 0.5 million square feet of properties the Company intends to sell. The Experiential portfolio, excluding the properties the Company intends to sell, was 99% leased and included a total of $36.1 million in property under development and $20.2 million in undeveloped land inventory.

The Company's Education portfolio consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at March 31, 2024:

61 early childhood education center properties; and

nine private school properties.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's owned Education portfolio consisted of approximately 1.3 million square feet, which includes 39 thousand square feet of properties the Company intends to sell. The Education portfolio, excluding the properties the Company intends to sell, was 100% leased.

The combined owned portfolio consisted of 21.0 million square feet and was 99% leased excluding the 0.5 million square feet of properties the Company intends to sell.

Dividend Information

The Company's Board of Trustees declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.285 per share, which was paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.42 per common share, an increase of 3.6% over the prior year's annualized dividend (based upon the monthly dividend at the end of the prior year).

Additionally, the Board declared its regular quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders of $0.359375 per share on both the Company's 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and Series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares and $0.5625 per share on its 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares.

2024 Guidance (Dollars in millions, except per share data): Measure Net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 2.68 to $ 2.88 FFOAA per diluted common share $ 4.76 to $ 4.96 Investment spending $ 200.0 to $ 300.0 Disposition proceeds $ 50.0 to $ 75.0

The Company is confirming its 2024 earnings guidance for FFOAA per diluted common share of $4.76 to $4.96, representing an increase of 3.2% at the midpoint over 2023 after excluding the impact from both years of out-of-period deferred rent and interest collections from cash-basis customers included in income. The 2024 guidance for FFOAA per diluted common share is based on a FFO per diluted common share range of $4.68 to $4.88 adjusted for retirement and severance expense, transaction costs, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, and deferred income tax expense. FFO per diluted common share for 2024 is based on a net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share range of $2.68 to $2.88 plus estimated real estate depreciation and amortization of $2.16 and allocated share of joint venture depreciation of $0.13, less estimated gain on sale of real estate of $0.24 and the impact of Series C and Series E dilution of $0.05 (in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO).

Additional earnings guidance detail can be found in the Company's supplemental information package available in the Investor Center of the Company's website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals.

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on May 2, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may also include discussion of Company developments and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The conference will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the audio-only call, visit the Webcasts page for the link to register and receive dial-in information and a PIN providing access to the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at https://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.

Quarterly Supplemental

The Company's supplemental information package for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 is available in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals.

EPR Properties Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Rental revenue $ 142,281 $ 151,591 Other income 12,037 9,333 Mortgage and other financing income 12,914 10,472 Total revenue 167,232 171,396 Property operating expense 14,920 14,155 Other expense 12,976 8,950 General and administrative expense 13,908 13,965 Retirement and severance expense 1,836 — Transaction costs 1 270 Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net 2,737 587 Depreciation and amortization 40,469 41,204 Total operating expenses 86,847 79,131 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate 17,949 (560 ) Income from operations 98,334 91,705 Interest expense, net 31,651 31,722 Equity in loss from joint ventures 3,627 1,985 Income before income taxes 63,056 57,998 Income tax expense 347 341 Net income $ 62,709 $ 57,657 Preferred dividend requirements 6,032 6,033 Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 56,677 $ 51,624 Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties per share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.69 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 75,398 75,084 Diluted 75,705 75,283

EPR Properties Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,470,507 and $1,435,683 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 4,629,859 $ 4,537,359 Land held for development 20,168 20,168 Property under development 36,138 131,265 Operating lease right-of-use assets 183,031 186,628 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable, net 578,915 569,768 Investment in joint ventures 46,127 49,754 Cash and cash equivalents 59,476 78,079 Restricted cash 2,929 2,902 Accounts receivable 69,414 63,655 Other assets 67,979 61,307 Total assets $ 5,694,036 $ 5,700,885 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 84,153 $ 94,927 Operating lease liabilities 223,077 226,961 Dividends payable 28,950 31,307 Unearned rents and interest 91,829 77,440 Debt 2,817,710 2,816,095 Total liabilities 3,245,719 3,246,730 Total equity $ 2,448,317 $ 2,454,155 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,694,036 $ 5,700,885

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations (FFO), Funds From Operations As Adjusted (FFOAA) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. Pursuant to the definition of FFO by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates FFO as net income available to common shareholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from disposition of real estate and impairment losses on real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company has calculated FFO for all periods presented in accordance with this definition.

In addition to FFO, the Company presents FFOAA and AFFO. FFOAA is presented by adding to FFO retirement and severance expense, transaction costs, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff, preferred share redemption costs and impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and subtracting sale participation income, gain on insurance recovery and deferred income tax (benefit) expense. AFFO is presented by adding to FFOAA non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization and share-based compensation expense to management and Trustees; and subtracting amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances, maintenance capital expenditures (including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions), straight-lined rental revenue (removing the impact of straight-lined ground sublease expense), and the non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income.

FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are widely used measures of the operating performance of real estate companies and are provided here as supplemental measures to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share, and management provides FFO, FFOAA and AFFO herein because it believes this information is useful to investors in this regard. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and are not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and are not to be considered alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of our operations or our cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. It should also be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO, FFOAA and AFFO the same way so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful.

The following table summarizes FFO, FFOAA and AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and reconciles such measures to net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

EPR Properties Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 FFO: Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 56,677 $ 51,624 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (17,949 ) 560 Real estate depreciation and amortization 40,282 41,000 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 2,416 2,055 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 81,426 $ 95,239 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 81,426 $ 95,239 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 1,938 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,938 1,938 Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 85,302 $ 99,115 FFOAA: FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 81,426 $ 95,239 Retirement and severance expense 1,836 — Transaction costs 1 270 Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net 2,737 587 Deferred income tax benefit (277 ) (90 ) FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 85,723 $ 96,006 FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 85,723 $ 96,006 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 1,938 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,938 1,938 Diluted FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 89,599 $ 99,882 AFFO: FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 85,723 $ 96,006 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 187 204 Deferred financing fees amortization 2,212 2,129 Share-based compensation expense to management and trustees 3,692 4,322 Amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances (84 ) (89 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (1) (1,555 ) (2,176 ) Straight-lined rental revenue (3,670 ) (2,105 ) Straight-lined ground sublease expense 32 565 Non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income (862 ) (122 ) AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 85,675 $ 98,734 AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 85,675 $ 98,734 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 1,938 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,938 1,938 Diluted AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 89,551 $ 102,610 FFO per common share: Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.27 Diluted 1.07 1.25 FFOAA per common share: Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.28 Diluted 1.13 1.26 AFFO per common share: Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.31 Diluted 1.12 1.30 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 75,398 75,084 Diluted 75,705 75,283 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted EPS 75,705 75,283 Effect of dilutive Series C preferred shares 2,301 2,272 Effect of dilutive Series E preferred shares 1,663 1,663 Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C and Series E 79,669 79,218 Other financial information: Dividends per common share $ 0.8350 $ 0.8250

(1) Includes maintenance capital expenditures and certain second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Therefore, the additional common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share for those periods.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents debt (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude deferred financing costs, net and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding deferred financing costs, net, and reducing debt for cash and cash equivalents on hand, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding our financial condition. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated depreciation and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding accumulated depreciation and reducing cash and cash equivalents, the result provides an estimate of the investment made by the Company. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this calculation in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating Gross Assets may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio

Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate capital structure and the magnitude of debt to gross assets. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating the Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

EBITDAre

NAREIT developed EBITDAre as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of REITs, independent of a company's capital structure, to provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company. Pursuant to the definition of EBITDAre by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates EBITDAre as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding interest expense (net), income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from dispositions of real estate, impairment losses on real estate, costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates.

Management provides EBITDAre herein because it believes this information is useful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs. The Company's method of calculating EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAre

Management uses Adjusted EBITDAre in its analysis of the performance of the business and operations of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre is useful to investors because it excludes various items that management believes are not indicative of operating performance, and because it is an informative measure to use in computing various financial ratios to evaluate the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre (defined above) for the quarter excluding sale participation income, gain on insurance recovery, retirement and severance expense, transaction costs, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, impairment losses on operating lease right-of-use assets and prepayment fees.

The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate our capital structure and the magnitude of our debt against our operating performance. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. In addition, financial institutions use versions of this ratio in connection with debt agreements to set pricing and covenant limitations. The Company's method of calculating the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Reconciliations of debt, total assets and net income (all reported in accordance with GAAP) to Net Debt, Gross Assets, Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the following tables (unaudited, in thousands except ratios):

March 31, 2024 2023 Net Debt: Debt $ 2,817,710 $ 2,811,653 Deferred financing costs, net 23,519 29,576 Cash and cash equivalents (59,476 ) (96,438 ) Net Debt $ 2,781,753 $ 2,744,791 Gross Assets: Total Assets $ 5,694,036 $ 5,756,615 Accumulated depreciation 1,470,507 1,341,527 Cash and cash equivalents (59,476 ) (96,438 ) Gross Assets $ 7,105,067 $ 7,001,704 Debt to Total Assets Ratio 49 % 49 % Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio 39 % 39 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: Net income $ 62,709 $ 57,657 Interest expense, net 31,651 31,722 Income tax expense 347 341 Depreciation and amortization 40,469 41,204 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (17,949 ) 560 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 2,416 2,055 Allocated share of joint venture interest expense 2,131 2,083 EBITDAre $ 121,774 $ 135,622 Retirement and severance expense 1,836 — Transaction costs 1 270 Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net 2,737 587 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 126,348 $ 136,479 Adjusted EBITDAre (annualized) (1) $ 505,392 $ 545,916 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio 5.5 5.0 (1) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is multiplied by four to calculate an annualized amount but does not include the annualization of investments put in service, acquired or disposed of during the quarter, as well as the potential earnings on property under development, the annualization of percentage rent and participating interest and adjustments for other items. See detailed calculation and reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre and Net Debt/Annualized EBITDAre ratio that includes these adjustments in the Company's Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total Investments

Total investments is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the carrying values of real estate investments (before accumulated depreciation), land held for development, property under development, mortgage notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net, investment in joint ventures, intangible assets, gross (before accumulated amortization and included in other assets) and notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (included in other assets). Total investments is a useful measure for management and investors as it illustrates across which asset categories the Company's funds have been invested. Our method of calculating total investments may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of total assets (computed in accordance with GAAP) to total investments is included in the following table (unaudited, in thousands):

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total assets $ 5,694,036 $ 5,700,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets (183,031 ) (186,628 ) Cash and cash equivalents (59,476 ) (78,079 ) Restricted cash (2,929 ) (2,902 ) Accounts receivable (69,414 ) (63,655 ) Add: accumulated depreciation on real estate investments 1,470,507 1,435,683 Add: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (1) 30,934 30,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1) (30,093 ) (22,718 ) Total investments $ 6,850,534 $ 6,813,175 Total Investments: Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation $ 4,629,859 $ 4,537,359 Add back accumulated depreciation on real estate investments 1,470,507 1,435,683 Land held for development 20,168 20,168 Property under development 36,138 131,265 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable, net 578,915 569,768 Investment in joint ventures 46,127 49,754 Intangible assets, gross (1) 65,073 65,299 Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (1) 3,747 3,879 Total investments $ 6,850,534 $ 6,813,175 (1) Included in other assets in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. Other assets include the following: March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Intangible assets, gross $ 65,073 $ 65,299 Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (30,934 ) (30,589 ) Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net 3,747 3,879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,093 22,718 Total other assets $ 67,979 $ 61,307

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.5 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is filed. With the exception of historical information, certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), such as those pertaining to our guidance, our capital resources and liquidity, our pursuit of growth opportunities, the timing of transaction closings and investment spending, our expected cash flows, the performance of our customers, our expected cash collections and our results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements presented herein are based on the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and you should not rely on them as predictions of actual events. There is no assurance that the events or circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as "will be,” "intend,” "continue,” "believe,” "may,” "expect,” "hope,” "anticipate,” "goal,” "forecast,” "pipeline,” "estimates,” "offers,” "plans,” "would” or other similar expressions or other comparable terms or discussions of strategy, plans or intentions contained or incorporated by reference herein. Forward-looking statements necessarily are dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise. These forward-looking statements represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Many of the factors that will determine these items are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of these factors see "Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or the date of any document incorporated by reference herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

