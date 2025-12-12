EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Successful completion of two strategic transactions

EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Investment

029 Group SE: Successful completion of two strategic transactions



12-Dec-2025 / 21:18 CET/CEST

Berlin, 12 December 2025. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality and lifestyle, announces the successful completion of two strategic portfolio transactions.

029 Group SE has fully exited its stake in its portfolio company TRIP Drinks Ltd. through a secondary share sale to existing investors. The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately EUR 4.9 million, representing a realized multiple of 3.3x on invested capital. Subject to audit, management currently expects the transaction to reduce the book value of the Company's total assets under German GAAP in fiscal year 2025 by approximately EUR 1.8 million. The secondary sale follows TRIP’s funding announcement in November and reflects 029 Group’s renewed strategic direction by realizing liquidity and reallocating capital towards new strategic investments.

In parallel with the exit, 029 Group SE has acquired a 5.0% shareholding in Periskop Partners AG, based in Berlin, through a secondary share purchase. The total cash consideration amounts to EUR 4.0 million. In addition, 029 Group SE has secured further call options to increase its stake to up to 10.0%. Periskop Partners AG is a multi-sector real estate investment platform active across Germany and Poland. The company initiates and advises funds in land development, senior living, logistics, as well as opportunistic strategies, and currently manages over EUR 2 billion in assets under management.

Periskop Partners AG complements Limestone Capital AG as an anchor investment within 029 Group SE’s strategic repositioning as an investment platform focused on opportunities at the intersection of real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle.



About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE is an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality and lifestyle. 029 Group builds and backs category-defining brands and platforms reshaping how people live, travel and connect. With a hands-on investment approach, 029 Group invests in the most audacious entrepreneurs, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company-building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.

